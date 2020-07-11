Lewis, Bradley R.

BERRY TOWNSHIP/MARXVILLE — Bradley R. Lewis, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in the Berry Township on July 9, 2020. He was born Jan. 21, 1959, to the late Retired Lt. Col. George T. and Helen (Robinson) Lewis. He attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School, class of 1976. Following high school he attended University of Wisconsin-Stout, graduating with a Bachelor of Science and Industrial Education. Brad was united in marriage to Ruth Steine on June 9, 1984, at the First Presbyterian Church in Prairie du Sac. He had a passion for anything automotive and that led to a lifelong career in the automotive industry. Brad currently worked in Automotive Parts Sales for Bergstrom Chevrolet in Middleton. His favorite place to be was at his home in the Berry Township where he enjoyed gardening. He loved wildlife, feeding the hummingbirds, and collecting coins and stamps.