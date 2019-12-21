Levine, Daniel J.

When Daniel was 10 years old, he was present at home with family and saw his mother take her last breath, after a resolute battle with a lethal form of cancer. That was one of many tragedies that Daniel faced, retaining in the end his kindness and imagination, even as a recurrence of testicular cancer, which was diagnosed in his early 20's, cruelly took his life years later. He was dearly loved by his maternal aunt, Eve, who recently passed away at the age of 101.

Daniel always had a strong sense of social justice. His dying and death at Agrace Hospice was marked by excruciating pain even as he was blanketed with incredible loving efforts, by all staff, that will never be forgotten. He was a shining example of how true manliness is commingled with empathy. Daniel touched many people in his life. A special note of gratitude is expressed by those who loved him to Linda Allen, his 3rd grade teacher, who demonstrates what it means to be warm and human in our increasingly disconnected culture. Linda maintained contact with Daniel throughout his life and spent hours with him and with me, his father, offering the mercy of amazing grace. Also, a note of gratitude to Compassion Cremation Services for their help and kindness.In the spring our family plans to have a memorial gathering for Daniel, where all who knew and loved him are invited. His deeply spiritual nature was fed by tributaries that flowed from many dimensions. He will never be forgotten by those who were fortunate enough to have shared, in any way, a place on our common ship of life. Love, Dad