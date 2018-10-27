BELLEVILLE / FITCHBURG - Lucille Esther Lettman, age 88, of Fitchburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Sept. 12, 1930, in Waterloo, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Elsie (Mueller) Weihert. She married Glen Lettman on Feb. 6, 1974, in Madison.
Lucy worked in a shoe factory in Waterloo for many years. She then worked in the kitchen for Central Colony, where she retired after 15 years of service. Lucy was a devout Lutheran and a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Madison with her husband for many years. She immensely enjoyed working outside gardening and mowing the lawn. She particularly loved her flowers. As her neighbors can certainly attest, her lawn was always immaculate.
Lucy is survived by two stepsons, Randall Lee (Connie) Lettman of Belleville, and Roland Lettman of Milton; her daughter-in-law, Linda Lettman of Monticello; nine grandchildren, Scott (Cindy) Lettman, Kurt Lettman, Brandon Lettman, Kari (Aaron) Hatleberg, all of Belleville, Tanya (Greg) Shue of Fitchburg, Michelle (Brent) Toon of Octavia, Okla., Nicole Lettman and Danielle Lettman of Janesville, and Shane (Molly) Lettman of Lodi; 10 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Edward (Pamela) Mueller of Phoenix, Ariz.; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen; stepson, Robert Lettman; five brothers, Leonard, Arnold, Reinhold, Norman and Reuben; her sister, Caroline; and her daughter-in-law, Debra Lettman.
Lucy will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date. Memorials may be made to Sylvan Crossings Nursing Home in Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.