Letlebo, David J. "Dave"

FALL RIVER - David J. “Dave” Letlebo, age 66, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 21, 1953 in North Chicago, Ill., to James and Josephine (Hoffer) Letlebo. Dave grew up in Deerfield and graduated from Deerfield High School. Dave loved watching his sons' various sports teams and kept an interest in Fall River sports after his sons graduated. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether just being outside and watching wildlife, hunting, fishing, or hanging out with his lifelong friend, Wayne Peterson.

Survivors include his mother, Josephine Letlebo of Boerne, Texas; three sons, John (Emma) of Fitchburg, Tyler, and Jacob (Abby Steers) both of Fall River; two sisters, Jo (Mark) Fredrickson of Boerne, Texas and Chris Letlebo of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Bill (Juanita) of Deforest and Randy (Sandy) of Bloomer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

Information regarding a future celebration of Dave’s life will be posted on a website created by his children. Please check dave.letlebo.com for updates and to share any photos or stories. You may also share your online condolences at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

