MADISON - Dr. Rosemarie “Roseli” Katerina Renate Lester was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Berlin, Germany. Rosemarie K. Lester died peacefully in Madison, Wis. on Sept. 24, 2019. Surrounded by doting aunts and uncles, she was an only child. She was trained as a concert pianist, but her love of art led her to theater design and free-lance illustration. World War II dramatically altered the trajectory of her life. In Berlin, “Roseli” married Elmer O. Lester, an American GI from Watford City, N.D. and moved to Fort Ord, Calif. where she raised two children. There, she often enjoyed playing accordion at Calisa’s on Cannery Row in Monterrey.
She discovered her true calling when she moved the family to Sioux Falls, S.D. after her divorce. There, she taught German at the high school and college levels. From there, she moved to Madison, Wis. where she spent many years working on her Ph.D. in German. This resulted in her thesis published as Trivialneger: Das Bild des Schwarzen im westdeutschen Illustriertenroman (Stuttgarter Arbeiten zur Germanistik) (German Edition). She taught in liberal studies at UW Madison until she retired. In 1993, she had the opportunity to interview Toni Morrison after she won her Nobel Prize. Rosemarie lived in Madison the rest of her life doing what she loved; she taught a German circle at her home regularly until last year. She was also active with the Raging Grannies and the Prairie Unitarian Society of Madison. She was a lifelong critic of injustice
“Roseli” was preceded in death by her beloved father, Dr. Hans Neumann and her mother, Margarethe of Berlin. Also preceding her in passing were her aunts and uncles, the Bendels and Haupts of Berlin, Germany and the Frischmuths of Heidelberg. Her beloved son, Donald passed three weeks to the day on Sept. 3, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Rosemarie is survived by her only daughter, Margaret R. Lester of Milwaukee; her granddaughter, Amberle; GoodFace Lester of Wausau; and her grandson, David Lester of Boise, Idaho. Rosemarie will be cremated and her ashes returned to the sea that she loved. A memorial service will be held by her grandchildren at a later date.
