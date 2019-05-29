Born April 13, 1930 in Watertown, WI to Elmer and Regina (Hosig) Schwantes passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Matthews of Horicon in Horicon.
A funeral service for Les will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon with the Rev. Sandra Scheible officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home in Horicon. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Oakhill Cemetery in Horicon. Military Honors will be conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.
Les lived almost his entire life in Horicon. He worked with German prisoners of war at the canning company while in high school. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1948. He served in the Army in Korea on the front line for 9 months. He married Nancy C. Goodearle on October 5, 1957. Les retired from John Deere Horicon Works in 1991.
He was a lifelong member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Horicon and served several duties including usher and trustee. During retirement Les, and his wife Nancy traveled to almost all 50 states. Often when on a bus tour they would meet someone who was a ‘twin’ to someone in Horicon. Les was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years Nancy on February 12, 2018, and his brother Merlin (Arleen), his sister Elaine (Robert) Schwanke, and his son-in-law Floyd Meinke.
He is survived by his two daughters- Karen Meinke and Brenda (Jack) Utzerath; her four grandchildren, Emily (Andrew Muir) Utzerath, Chelsea (Sue Juedes) Utzerath, Andrea Meinke, and Chris (Julia) Meinke; his great-granddaughter Aubree Anne Meinke; two grandsons on the way and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the staff of Matthews of Horicon, Hillside Hospice, and Pastor Renae Dymond for their care and support shown to Les and his family.
