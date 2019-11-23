OREGON - Raymond Robert “Ray” Leslie, Sr., age 82, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Oregon Manor. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Burial will take place at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
