CROSS PLAINS - Michael B. Leslie, age 72, of Cross Plains, passed away with family by his side at Agrace HospiceCare on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1947, in Madison.
A proud veteran of Vietnam, Mike served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972, and was awarded a Purple Heart during his service. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, he worked for over 30 years at the Department of Justice and American Family Insurance.
Mike enjoyed being outdoors at his lake home in Redgranite, Wis. He spent his winter months at his home in Punta Gorda, Fla. Mike loved playing tennis, flying his aircraft, beekeeping, shooting sporting clays and spending time with friends in Wisconsin and Florida. His pride and joy were his four grandchildren. He loved to cheer them on at their activities as well as share with them his love for nature and animals.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jane and Vernon "Jack" Leslie. Mike is survived by his adoring wife of 49 years, Susan M. (Flad) Leslie; sons, Bryan M. (Jennifer) Leslie, Jonathon D. (Kristin) Leslie and Erik P. (Adrienne) Leslie; four grandchildren, Jacob Leslie, Joshua Leslie, Parker Leslie and Olivia Leslie; and seven brothers and sisters, James Leslie, John "Jack" Leslie, Linda Bailey, Laura Adell, Joe Leslie, Mari Leslie and Lisa Poster.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at THE AMERICAN LEGION HALL, 2217 American Legion Drive, Cross Plains, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to UW Carbone Cancer Center.
The family of Michael Leslie wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Agrace HospiceCare, friend and neighbor Steve Terry, and Mari Leslie for providing comfort in ways that will always be remembered. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.