Leskinen, Sigurd William

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Sigurd William Leskinen, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on March 23, 1937, in Madison, the son of Sigurd A. Leskinen and Julia (Pagel) Leskinen. Sigurd attended Madison East High School class of 1955. He joined the U.S. Army National Guard during high school and served from 1954 until 1956 as a dental technician. Sigurd married his high school sweetheart, Marlyne Schwartz, on April 23, 1955, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison and spent 61 wonderful years together.

Sigurd had great pride at being a skilled tradesman and he was a master electrician. He retired from the University of Wisconsin in 2002 as head of their electric shop. He was a long-time member of the International Brotherhood of The Electrical Workers. Sigurd enjoyed the shooting sports and was a member of the Wisconsin Practical Pistol League and the NRA, where he won many trophies for competitive shooting. Sig served his community as a volunteer bell ringer for The Salvation Army for many years and was a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross.