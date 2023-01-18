April 15, 1944—Jan. 9, 2023

WAUNAKEE—Leroy W. Durrant, 78, passed away on the night of January 9, 2023, at UW Hospital with his beloved wife and eldest daughter by his side.

Born on April 15, 1944, in Ginger Hall, Bath, St. Thomas in Jamaica, he was the son of the late Arthur Durrant and the late Terry Ross.

Leroy attended St. Mary’s College, then went on to graduate from the College of Art Science and Technology (CAST) in Kingston, Jamaica and began a career in Architecture and Building Management. After graduation, he worked for the Social Development Commission (SDC) in Kingston, Jamaica. He was very passionate about his work as a Quantity Surveyor where he spent decades working on large scale buildings for the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), the Jamaican government as well as smaller projects for Berkeley & Spence, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Leroy and his wife Winnifred (Pink) Durrant were blessed to have nearly 50 years together and he led his life as a loving and devoted family man to his four children and six grandchildren. He had a zest for life and took joy in even the simple things making him a role model for many of his extended family and friends.

In the summer of 2005, Leroy migrated to the United States where he worked for Oscar Mayer until he retired in 2016. He loved to travel to new places, take enrichment classes at the local community college, recite poems, and engage in lively political debates. As many of his close friends and family can attest, Leroy was not one to back down from a debate no matter how controversial his opinion. Leroy was an encyclopedia of random facts and would often be seen cutting out articles from the newspaper for future reference. He seemed to know the Latin root of every word and enjoyed giving mini history lessons whenever he could. Always a night owl, Leroy would stay up late watching the History channel and national geographic programs. He was also known for his trips to Aldi’s grocery store to stock up on fruits for his famous fruit smoothies and was happiest doing small projects around the house. Known by many titles—Daddy, Grandad, Pops, Mr. D, etc.—Leroy cared deeply for his family and friends and had a calm, welcoming demeanor about him that made him truly respected and loved by all.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Winnifred; their three daughters: Melissa (Sei), Kimily (Sean), and Emily (Alexander); six grandchildren: Seiwessley, Khaleilei, Ross, Elizabeth, Kingston, and Malaika; as well as brothers: Franklyn and Hylton; sisters: Joan, Doreen, Precious, Daphne, Hazel, Pamela, Paulette, Angela; many grandnieces, grandnephews; numerous cousins: Linval, Paul, Norman, Trevor, Shirlette, Violet, Derrick, Lorris, Telma, Fay, Joan, Carlee, Raymond, Faith, Leonard and Gary; and numerous friends.

Leroy was preceded in death by his son, Ryan in 2014.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. on January 20, 2023.

