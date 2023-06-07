Leroy James Riesch

March 30, 1953 - June 1, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Leroy James Riesch passed away on June 1, 2023 at the age of 70 years in Beaver Dam, WI after a long illness. He was born in Waukesha, WI on March 30, 1953. He is the son of Thomas Ronald Riesch and Dorothy Caroline (Jones) Wendorf. His step-father was Charles-William Wendorf.

He grew up on a farm near Ashippun, WI and lived in Beaver Dam, WI during the last years of his life. Leroy never married nor had any children. After graduating from Oconomowoc High School, he worked as a welder for some time and eventually established a business as a vehicle mechanic in the Ashippun area for many years.

After retirement he became interested in computers and became proficient at setting up, repairing, and cleaning computers.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening, going to garage and estate sales, finding antiques, listening to his music, puttering with his car, reading, and searching the internet. He especially enjoyed growing a garden along with various plants and flowers. He was good at fixing just about anything and would assist anyone who needed help. He was very proud of all his nieces and nephews and all of their accomplishments. He will be missed.

He is survived by his five remaining siblings: Diane C. (Riesch) Lighthall­-Dunfield of Rochester Hills, MI, David R. Riesch (Kim) of Emlay City, MI, Cindy L. (Riesch) Wilson (Joe) of Averdeen, NC, William C. Wendorf (Tina) of St. Germain, WI and Christine L. (Wendorf) Martin (Steve) of Cape Coral, FL.

He leaves behind six nephews: Carl Dunfield (Rachel), Jeffrey Dunfield (Lavell), Shawn Eichenberger (Krystal), Wade Heideman, John Wendorf (Tiffany), and Josh Costigan (Brooke); along with seven nieces: Terri (Lighthall) Nordquist, Renee (Riesch) Tomczak (Bill), Lisa Riesch (Jim), Monica (Riesch) Watson (Tom), Lindsey (Wendorf) Kuehl (Beau), Amber Heideman (Caleb), and Christa (Wendorf) McMillian (Terry).

His great-nephews and nieces include: Courtney (Knapp) Breuhan (Ryan), Brandy (Knapp) Harmon (Dennis), CJ and Jack Harmon, Will and Maggie Tomczak, Ryder Winger and Wyatt Kuehl, AJ and Bree Eichenberger, Maverick and Silas Watson, Keegan McMillian, and Raiden and Naomi Costigan.

His father, mother, stepfather, brother, Rollin Thomas Riesch and his wife Linda Marie (Dejanovich) Riesch, and his bother-in-law, Kenneth Ernest Dunfield, preceded him in death.

In honoring his wishes, private family services will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.