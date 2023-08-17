LeRoy H. Rupnow

Jan. 12, 1940 - July 25, 2023

TOMAHAWK - LeRoy H. Rupnow, age 83, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. LeRoy was born in Bever Dam, WI, on January 12, 1940, to the late Norbert and Gladys (Margelofsky) Rupnow. He was married to Marlene A. Gietzel on June 10, 1961. She preceded him in death.

Marlene's family introduced him to the Tomahawk area in 1958. Over the years, LeRoy enjoyed being involved with the community, served as Town Chairman, and was a volunteer fireman. He also loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and the outdoors. He was a sports fan who enjoyed watching college football, the Packers, and the Brewers.

LeRoy is survived by his children: Tim (Jane) Rupnow, of Neenah, WI, Mike Rupnow, of Minneapolis, MN, and Kelly (John) Derby, of Jupiter, FL; his grandchildren: Brian (Cassi) Rupnow, of Arbor Vitae, WI, Zach Derby, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, AJ (Calli) Derby, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Jason Rupnow, of Katy, TX, Tyler Rupnow, of Appleton, WI, and Hailey Rupnow, of Neenah, WI. He is further survived by his great-grandchildren: Owen Rupnow, Josie Rupnow, Charlie Derby, and Chase Derby. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Gladys and his wife, Marlene.

A memorial service for LeRoy Rupnow will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Rev. Mark Gass will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. You may view LeRoy's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.