March 13, 1925—Nov. 22, 2022

PORTAGE—LeRoy G. Moskal, age 97, of Portage, formerly of Madison and Lodi, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. He was born March 13, 1925, in Chicago, IL, to Frank and Margaret Moskal.

LeRoy served in the Navy as a Seabee stationed on the island of Tulagi in the Pacific during WWII. He was very proud of his country and his service. Upon his return from the war he married Lorraine Rasmussen on October 12, 1946. He was an avid storyteller passing on his many memories of the war, family, and work. Le and Lorraine enjoyed traveling to many interesting places around the world. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LeRoy is survived by his children: Linda (Joe Polite) Meek of Charlotte, NC, Jane (Fred) Erickson of Wisconsin Dells, Timothy (Julie) Moskal of Lodi, and Thomas (Pat) Moskal of Nashville, TN; grandchildren: Jim (Kelly) Meek, Julie (Sean) Callahan, Jessika (Jason) Stauffacher, Rick, Michael and Daniel (Jennifer) Erickson, Philip (Amy) Moskal, Peter (Andrea) Moskal, MaryBeth (Jordan) Roberts, Eric and Evan (Abby) Moskal; great-grandchildren: Meredith, Caroline and Cooper Meek, Casey and Joe Callahan, Carter, Wil and Theo Stauffacher, EmmaLeigh and Sarah-Jane Erickson, Max and Sam Moskal, Norah and Camron Roberts, Jonah and Josie Moskal and Danny Erickson. Sister-in-law, Delores “Sis” Gillespie; and brother-in-law, Al Boden; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine (of almost 69 years) in 2015; his parents; sisters: Marilyn, Margie and MaryLou; infant grandchildren: Christopher, Ashley, and Britney Erickson.

In keeping with Le’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.