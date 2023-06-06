Leroy E. "Butch" Von Behren

July 10, 1942 – May 31, 2023

BARABOO – LeRoy E. "Butch" Von Behren, 80, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Butch was born July 10, 1942 in Baraboo, the son of Marvin and Beatrice (Keitel) Von Behren.

He was a 1962 graduate of Prairie du Sac, High School and attended classes at U.W. Madison before serving in the Army stationed in Vietnam. Butch had a knack for working on engines and made a career working in several states repairing vehicles. His last job was working on fork lifts.

On June 27, 1998, he married Barbara Miller in Nashua, IA., and this year would have been their 25th anniversary. Butch enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughters: Donna (Al) Balk, Lynn (Steve) Stratton, Katherine (Bob) Brim; stepchildren, Lee (Tonia) Hollinsed, Brittany (Travis) Bauer, Melissa (John) Rogers; grandchildren: Tom (Jessica) Stratton, Briana (Kyle) Stepp, Audrey (Nikita) Wedekind, Albert and Cassidy Balk, Kyle King, Mary Katherine Brim, John, Lily and Haddy Rogers, Arya and Arlo Bauer; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Bonnie) Von Behren.

The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Agrace Hospice for all the many years of care and support.

A Celebration of Butch's life will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Langer Park, 501 Remington St., Baraboo, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.