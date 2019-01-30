MADISON—Vincent “Shawn” LeRette, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Kate (Shawn Haggith) and Sarah LeRette; his brother, Michael (Mary) LeRette, and sister, Melanie LeRette; mother of his children, Terri LeRette; and many other loving family and friends.
A celebration of life gathering for Shawn will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Glacier’s Edge Council, Boy Scouts of America, 5846 Manufacturers Drive, Madison, WI 53704. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
