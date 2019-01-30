Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Vincent “Shawn” LeRette, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

He is survived by his daughters, Kate (Shawn Haggith) and Sarah LeRette; his brother, Michael (Mary) LeRette, and sister, Melanie LeRette; mother of his children, Terri LeRette; and many other loving family and friends.

A celebration of life gathering for Shawn will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Glacier’s Edge Council, Boy Scouts of America, 5846 Manufacturers Drive, Madison, WI 53704. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 East Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666

LeRette, Vincent "Shawn"
