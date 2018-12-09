Try 1 month for 99¢

EVANSVILLE - William H. "Bill" Leopold Jr., age 87, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, peacefully at Mercy Hospital, Janesville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at COOKSVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11927 W. Church St., Evansville, Wis., with the Rev. Karla Brekke officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME, 130 S. 5th St., Evansville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be given to Lutherdale Bible Camp. The family would like to thank Mercy at home Hospice for their support, care and compassion.

Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.

