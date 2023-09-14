Leonard W. Stolte

Sept. 15, 1955 - Sept. 8, 2023

BRIGGSVILLE - Leonard W. Stolte, age 67, of Briggsville, WI, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI with Pastor Robert Richards officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Briggsville Protestant Cemetery in Briggsville, WI.

Leonard was born on September 15, 1955, in Hillside, IL the son of Alfred, Sr. and Florence (Trappe) Stolte. He was a 1973 graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School.

He married Cheryl Ann Nachreiner on February 14, 2004, (Valentine's Day) in Lake Delton. Leonard was a Manager at BJ's Restaurant for over 30 years. He had a great love for hiking, being outdoors and bird watching. His favorite past time was reading as he enjoyed soaking up knowledge.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons: Matthew and Jason (Tricia) Stolte; daughter, Sarah Stolte; and stepdaughter, Porsche (Jason) Buss; as well as his grandchildren: Harper, Jace, Vaughn and Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.