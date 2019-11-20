Leonard, Mary Ellen

MADISON - On Wednesday, Nov. 13th 2019, Mary Ellen Leonard of Madison, Wis. left her earthly mission to begin her Heavenly journey with the Lord along with loved ones who have passed before.
Mary was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the daughter of Francis and Mary Leonard.
Mary graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School in Fond du Lac and went on to receive her masters in dietetics from Stout in Menomonie. With this degree Mary worked in Madison, Sauk City and most recently as a floor secretary at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage, music, Mary was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports. Throughout the years, Mary cherished visits from her nieces/nephews and grand nieces/nephews. These visits would often entail adventures such as kayaking, go kart racing, fishing, dancing and trips to the Dells. Mary was also known for her world famous fluffy cookies, her big hair that took hours to do, a love of pink and purple floral patterns and a laugh that if you heard once you would never forget. What really meant the most to Mary was her family and friends and a strong sense of her religious faith and what waited for her after her life on earth was finished.
Mary is survived by her niece Anne Leonard of New Ulm, Minn., nephew, Paul, wife, Jenn and children, Jamie and Sarah Leonard of Mankato, Minn. and nephew, Joseph and children, Patrick, Megan, Antony, Connor Leonard; and a sister-in-law Mary of New Ulm, Minn.
Mary was preceded in death by her twin brother, Michael; mother Mary; father, Francis; and dear friend, Donald McDermott.
Blessed be her memory.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Mary’s name.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 22nd at 11:00 am at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church (W1562 County Road B, Eden). Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and inurnment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Armstrong.
The family will receive friends and relatives Friday, Nov. 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the CHURCH.
TWOHIG FUNERAL HOME is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com