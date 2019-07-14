MADISON - James Clayton Leonard, age 81, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019. He was born on January 29, 1938, in Niagara, Wisconsin. The son of Clayton and Helen Leonard. He was united in marriage to Patricia (Pat) Tigges on February 6, 1960. Jim received an accounting degree from the Madison Business College. He worked for many years at American Family Insurance. After his retirement, Jim pursued and founded a company, BMT Technology, which was named after Jim’s three grandsons, Barrett, Michael (Mikey), and Tyler. Family members are going to continue Jim’s vision with BMT Technology. Jim and Pat’s daughters attended Saint Maria Goretti in Madison, Wisconsin; where they were active members of the church and school for 50 years. While his girls attended St. Maria Goretti, Jim was active in their athletic program and played an avid role in the initiation of girls sports. The girls then attended Edgewood High School in Madison, Wisconsin where he volunteered and was the finance chairman at Edgewood’s yearly Edgefest. Jim’s true love was his cottage up north, in Norway, Michigan on Lake Mary. He has so many special moments with family and friends. It was a special place, his home away from home. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia (Pat); his 5 daughters Lori (Scott DeMario), Lisa, Christine (Michael Cleary), Karen, and Stephanie (Dusty Hackbart); his granddaughters, Brittany, Alyssa (Rick), Alisha (Jordan), Lexi, Stephanie, Christine (Chrissy), Campbell, and Emerson; his grandsons Michael (Mikey), Barrett, and Tyler, and a great granddaughter Mila; brothers Gary (Joanne) and Dennis (Marian) and brother-in-law Bill Tigges (Juanita), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his father Clayton and mother Helen.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Agrace and Dr. David Cooper and staff for their loving care and support to Jim.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with Monsignor Michael Burk presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.