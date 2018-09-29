MADISON—Kathie Lynn Lenzen, age 64, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 18, 2018. Kathie’s was born on Dec. 19, 1953, in Milwaukee. Worked for the State of Wisconsin as the coordinator for Chronic Disease Program, retiring after 27 years. She loved traveling the world. She laughed, she loved, she cried, she lived. We will miss her witty mind, her mischievous smile and her warm heart.
Kathie is survived by her parents, Geri and Carlisle Dickson; son, Tony (wife, Nadine); daughter, Jamee (husband, Tracy); her three granddaughters, Samantha, Paige and Alexandria; sister, Lynnda; and niece, Lauren; brother, Matthew; and her loving friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, Brian; father, Leroy; and stepmother, Charlene.
The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The reception will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m. A celebration among friends and family to follow, all taking place at CAPITOL LAKES, 333 W. Main St., Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you consider making a donation to Gilda’s Club Madison (gildasclubmadison.org) in memory of Kathie Lynn Lenzen.