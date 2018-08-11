SAUK PRAIRIE / PORTAGE—Carol Ann Lentz, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and daughters at her home in Prairie du Sac, on Aug. 9, 2018, after a valiant 10 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Nov. 19, 1956, in Minneapolis, to the late Henry and Frances (Klein) Bock. She was united in marriage to Richard L. Lentz, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage, on Dec. 6, 1977.
Carol worked as a lab technician for AMPI, Milk Plant in Portage for 30 years, retiring in 2013. Carol looked forward to spending time with her family and grandchildren and annual fall trips to Door County with them. She enjoyed helping and supporting others and started a colostomy support group at Divine Mercy in Portage, and also taught English lessons to Spanish speaking adults. Her Catholic faith was important to her and she attended St. Aloysius Catholic Church, in Sauk City after she and Richard moved to Sauk Prairie in 2016.
Carol is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Stephanie (Shane) Buol of Sun Prairie, and their children, Henry, Lillian, Edwin, and Leona, Stacy (John) McHargue of Prairie du Sac, and their children, Hazel and Violet; siblings, Bernard (Debbie) Bock and Mary Benson; and sisters in-law, Sue (Ritch) Martin all of greater Minneapolis, and Jane Bock of Washburn. She is further survived by her nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Michael Bock.
As per Carol’s wishes a private family service will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City.
Carol's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Carol's healthcare providers at St. Clare Hospital Oncology, Dr. Lisa Lepeak, and most importantly Carol's many friends and family who have helped her over the last years.