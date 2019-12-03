MADISON—Jean Marie Lenling (Wipperfurth), age 93 passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was a resident of Attic Angels for the past six years. She was born March 22, 1926, to Helen (Theis) and Alois Wipperfurth in Madison, Wis. She attended Madison East High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Madison. She was married 60 years to the late William G. Lenling.
Jean is survived by her loving children, Mary Lenling (Mark Shircel), Bill (Lynn) Lenling, and Ann (Jeff) Schlapp; grandchildren, Mia, Ana, Alli, Carl, Grace, William, and Henry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee with Msgr. Gunn presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Attic Angels, or Agrace Hospice.
