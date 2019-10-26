MADISON - Marian Ada Lendborg (nee, Larson) passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was 85 years old.
Marian was born on May 29, 1934, in Superior, Wis. She raised three boys in Beloit before moving to Madison in 1975 to begin work for the State of Wisconsin Department of Health & Social Services. She worked for the state until 1989. She then worked for various non-profit agencies. Marian married Merton Lendborg on April 9, 1983, in Stoughton. They raised pure bred collie dogs and had a photography business. She was an informed citizen, an avid reader, and never missed the opportunity to cast her vote.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jennie Larson; step mother, Mary Larson; and her husband, Merton Lendborg. She is survived by her sons, Robin (Kristal Kagy) Piper, Brian (Sheri) Piper, and Timothy (Debbi) Piper; step-daughter, Kia (Tom) Conrad; grandchildren, Natasha Woodard, Mark (Regina) Piper, and Jessica Piper, step-grandchildren; Nick (Maggie) and Eleanor Conrad; great-grandchildren, Liam and Avery Woodard, and Rachel and George Piper; step-great-grandchild, Isaiah Conrad; siblings, Richard (Jennifer) Larson, David (Leona) Larson, Gaynor (Diana) Larson, and Kerry (Jim) Rusk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. to be followed by a celebration of Marian’s life at Meadow Grove Apartment Community Center, 4815 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dane County Humane Society.
