OREGON—Patricia Ann Lempa, age 61, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at UW Hospital. She was born on Sept. 15, 1957, in Berwyn, Ill., the daughter of Lawrence Flynn and Betty (Tracy) Flynn. Pat attended elementary school in the Chicago Suburbs, and 8th grade and high school in Escanaba, Mich. She attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich., and Harper College in Palatine, Ill., She married Joseph Lempa on July 27, 1996, in Phoenix, Ariz., and Sept. 7, 1996, in Berwyn, Ill.
Pat was the coordinator for Ala-Teen in Chicago and bookkeeper for Three Gaits Therapeutic Horseback Riding for seven years. She also worked as a personal caregiver. Pat worked in Administration at the VA Hospital in Madison before retiring. She enjoyed animals, especially rescuing dogs and giving them a wonderful home.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Joe; stepson, Daniel Lempa; brothers, Daniel (Karin) Flynn, Lawrence (Susan) Flynn and Thomas Flynn; sisters, Eileen (Richard) Clark, Laureen (Gerry) Gronowski, Catherine Flynn and Suzanne Mitchell; cousins, Terry (Jay) Carman, Jake (Emily) and Samantha Carman; and many other dear cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Jeanne.
A visitation will start at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Ill, 60611. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
