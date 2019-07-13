BEAVER DAM—Michael J. Lemke, age 63, died from cancer on Friday, July 12, 2019 at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo.
There will be a memorial gathering for Michael at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:50 am. A memorial service will be held at church on Saturday at 11:00 am..
Michael Jay Lemke was born on December 25, 1955 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Helen (Kienow) Lemke. He was baptized and confirmed at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1974. On June 3, 1977, Michael was united in marriage with Carol L. Drews in Dubuque, Iowa. Michael attended cosmetology school in Monona, Wisconsin; he worked in Monona for two years before moving to Juneau where he operated a salon for over 30 years
Survivors include his wife, Carol Lemke of Beaver Dam; three siblings, other relatives and friends
If desired, memorials may be made in Michael Lemke’s name to St. John’s Lutheran School to be designated for art supplies.
Beaver Dam (920) 885-6600