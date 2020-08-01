Lemke, David Kenneth Moum

You have permission to edit this article.
SUN PRAIRIE/DEFOREST - David Kenneth Moum Lemke, age 70, died at home July 26, 2020, in Sun Prairie, Wis. He was born on Tuesday, March 14, 1950, the adored third child of six; oldest son and only cowboy born to Kenneth F. Lemke, P.E. and Lydia Gudrun Moum, R.N. in Shawano, Wis. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Maier) Lemke; son, Erik (Becky) Lemke; and grandchildren, Kiley, Chezney and Easton. Per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Agrace Hospice (agrace.org) would be appreciated. David's family is very thankful to Agrace for the loving, compassionate support given David and his family.

