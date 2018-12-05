Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Alvin Lyle “Al” Lemens, age 60, passed away Dec. 4, 2018. Alvin attended Holy Name High School and MATC. Alvin worked as a maintenance engineer at Cintas in Madison.

In his free time, Alvin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, grandchildren, working on cars and fixing anything that was broken.

He is survived by his father, Leland Lemens; wife, Shirley; siblings: Wayne (Maureen), Paul (MaryLou), Susan, Teresa (Matt) Stanek, Thomas (Amy), Jim (Kat); children: Kevin, Ashley (Ian) Hutchins, Alex, Dom (Kala) and Westley; grandchildren: Wayne, Kai, Kathryn Hutchins and Liliana; stepchildren: Arrynn, McKenzy (Mike) and Dustin; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Celia Lemens; stepmother, Marilyn Franke-Lemens; stepsister, Patti Franke; sister-in-law, Robin Lemens; and nephew, Anthony Lemens.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fishing Has No Boundaries. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

5701 Odana Road

(608) 274-1000

Ryan Funeral Home and Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

(608) 274-1000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lemens, Alvin Lyle "Al"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.