MADISON—Alvin Lyle “Al” Lemens, age 60, passed away Dec. 4, 2018. Alvin attended Holy Name High School and MATC. Alvin worked as a maintenance engineer at Cintas in Madison.
In his free time, Alvin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, grandchildren, working on cars and fixing anything that was broken.
He is survived by his father, Leland Lemens; wife, Shirley; siblings: Wayne (Maureen), Paul (MaryLou), Susan, Teresa (Matt) Stanek, Thomas (Amy), Jim (Kat); children: Kevin, Ashley (Ian) Hutchins, Alex, Dom (Kala) and Westley; grandchildren: Wayne, Kai, Kathryn Hutchins and Liliana; stepchildren: Arrynn, McKenzy (Mike) and Dustin; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Celia Lemens; stepmother, Marilyn Franke-Lemens; stepsister, Patti Franke; sister-in-law, Robin Lemens; and nephew, Anthony Lemens.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fishing Has No Boundaries. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
