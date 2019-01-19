MIDDLETON / VERONA - Robert M. Lemberger, age 75, a resident of Middleton, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on Nov. 21, 1943, in Madison, the son of George and Hertha (Albrecht) Lemberger. Bob was a 1962 graduate of Verona High School. He married the love of his life, Beverly Olsen, on June 13, 1964.
He began his career in the building trades for J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., completing his apprenticeship as a journeyman carpenter. He subsequently worked for over 10 years as the in-house carpenter for M&I Bank of Madison, after which he opened and operated his own cabinet shop, Lemberger Custom Cabinets, until his retirement in 2012.
During his retirement, Bob continued to enjoy woodworking projects, spending time outdoors, taking long walks with his dog, fishing and gardening. Along with many other travels, Bob and Bev enjoyed more than 25 annual fishing trips near the Boundary Waters of Canada. Above all, Bob cherished the time spent with family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren.
He was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, and a longtime Red Cross blood donor. He also volunteered his woodworking and carpentry skills to assist several community organizations on a variety of projects.
Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Michael (Gloria Van Dixhorn) Lemberger, and daughter, Amy (John) Arthur; grandchildren, Olive Lemberger; David, Caleb, Josiah, Isaac and Abigail Arthur; sister, Mary Lou Hansen; sisters-in-law, Darlene Lemberger and Barbara (Ted) Rowley; many nieces and a nephew; along with his faithful dog, Max. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Pearl Lemberger; and his brother, George J. Lemberger.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare, as well as to Dr. Robert Hegeman, Dr. Ernest Lee, and David Brandner, RN for their exceptional care.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona. Visitation will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow at Verona City Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare.