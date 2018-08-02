WATERTOWN—George J. Lemberger, age 78, passed away at Watertown Regional Medical Center, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
George is survived by his wife, Darlene; and children, Sue Rendon of Menomonee Falls and Kathleen (Ron) Miller of Watertown. George is further survived by his grandchildren, Amanda and Daniel Rendon, Kaitlin, Monica and Kendra Miller; siblings, Mary Hansen and Bob Lemberger.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at 12:30 p.m., at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, with the Rev. Anthony Schultz and the Rev. Justin Cloute presiding. Family and friends may gather at HAFEMEISTER FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, August 4, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and at the church on Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.