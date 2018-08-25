VERONA—Mary J.S. Lemanski, age 94, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Mary was born April 22, 1924 in Racine, to George F. and Meta L. (Grote) Smith. She grew up in Racine and graduated at the beginning of World War II, from Racine Horlick High School. Mary worked at a Racine library for two years before attending UW-Madison. She achieved two Bachelor’s degrees, one in Languages and one in Library Sciences. While attending the UW, she worked at the State Historical Society. Mary met Lawrence L. “Larry” Lemanski while attending the UW. They were married Feb. 1, 1947. Upon Mary’s graduation they moved to Ames, Iowa, where she was employed as assistant director of the library at Iowa State University, while her husband attended veterinary school.
After Larry’s graduation and the birth of their first two children, they established a large animal veterinary practice in Verona. She raised four children while managing the veterinary practice. Mary was instrumental in setting up the Verona Public Library. She served on the library board for decades. Mary was active in the St. Andrew Catholic Church parish. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary until her death.
Starting in the 1960s, Mary and Larry traveled extensively in North America, Central America, Europe and Australia. She was an avid sports fan, following the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers, and enjoyed fishing. They attended Packers training camp, along with an annual trip to Door County for nearly 30 years. She read extensively and gardened prolifically.
Mary is survived by her children, David (Ellen), Julie, and Lynn (Rod Girkin); grandchildren, Alex (Kristi), Aniela (Lydan) Haas, Matthew, Laura, Jessica (Nate) Graney, Brian (Ashley) Andrew, Ben Andrew, Sarah Girkin (fiancé Scott Patterson), and Dan Girkin; great grandchildren, Corrinne, Blaire, Thea, and Ava; and brother, G. Fred Smith. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Larry; daughter, Marcia Andrew; great granddaughter, Claire; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and “Connie” Smith; sister-in-law, Carol Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and Cathy Schneider. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Verona Public Library in Mary’s name or Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
