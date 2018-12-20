PLYMOUTH—Jay D. Leland, age 86, formerly of Plymouth passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Pine Haven Covenant Home with family beside him. Jay was born to the late Loyd and Ida (Schillinger) Leland on Sept. 30, 1932, in Plymouth. He graduated from Whitewater High School. Jay served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict in the Helicopter Squadron. After his service Jay attended the University of Wisconsin- Stout, graduating in 1958 with a teaching degree.
In 1959, Jay married Dorothy Bauer in Libertyville, Ill. Jay taught in the Racine School District but most of his teaching career and was with Sheboygan South High School, where he retired from in 1987.
Shortly after Jay’s retirement, the couple took on a new adventure and for ten years owned the Prairie Motel, located in Merrill. Many friends and fond memories were made in this adventure. In 1997, the couple moved to Tomahawk, where he was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and regularly attended their Learning and Retirement classes. Eventually they decided to relocate to Plymouth, where they could spend as much time with family as possible. Jay enjoyed the outdoors and teaching his grandchildren how to fish. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plymouth and the VFW .
Jay is survived by his wife, Dorothy; four sons, John (Arnette) Leland of Merrill, Paul (KC) Leland of Tomahawk, Roger (Rhonda) Leland of Beaver Dam, and Neil (Rae) Leland of Plymouth; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, family, and friends also survive. Along with his parents, Jay was preceded in death by an infant sister; and two brothers, Lyle Leland and Gerald Leland.
A memorial service for Jay will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH in Plymouth, with the Rev. Charles Heup officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at King, Wis. Friends and family may gather at the church, N5990 Country Aire Road, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. .
Dorothy would like to thank her family and the many friends who have been with her during this time. For the love, prayers and compassion given her.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church are preferred. Online condolences may be expressed at wittkoppfcs@gmail.com. Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family.