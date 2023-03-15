MADISON - Leland C. "Lee" Lemens, age 92, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Lee worked as an electrician at UW Madison retiring in 1992, and a member of IBEW Local 159, for 65 Years. He also proudly served in the US Army during the Korean war and Army Reserves until his retirement.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, with Father Bart Timmerman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, with a rosary service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
