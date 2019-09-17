MONTFORT - Marion Norbert Leix, age 87, of Montfort, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dodgeville. He was born on June 18, 1932, in Eden Township, Iowa County, the son of Clifton Herman and Margaret (Preston) Leix.
Marion married Mary (Biddick) on July 25, 1953, at the Livingston United Methodist Church.
Marion is survived by his six children; David (Karen) Leix, of Waukesha, Donald (Cindy) Leix, of Montfort, Patricia Leix, of Sedalia Mo., Thomas (Kelley) Leix, of Zionsville, Ind., Timothy (Kathy) Leix, of Montfort, and Paula (Paul) Kosinski, of Milwaukee. Marion is also survived by eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Elaine Narveson, Linda Frederking, Charles Leix, James Leix and Russell (Lori) Leix.
Marion was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Kris Leix; and great-granddaughter, Hadlee Grace Leix.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Montfort United Methodist Church in Montfort with burial to follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Marion N. Leix. Online condolences can be sent to www.larsonfuneralhome.com.
