MADISON - Robert Steven "Bob" Leiser, age 72, passed away at his home on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Bob is survived by his four siblings, Jacqueline, Marlene (Ronald), Laurine, and William. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Mildred and Chester Leiser; and a brother-in-law, Michael Schuetz.
A gathering and celebration of Bob's life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with military services beginning at 3 p.m.