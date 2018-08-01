BARNEVELD—Helen Lein, age 92, died on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the Artisan Senior Living in Middleton. She was born March 31, 1926, to Andrew and Helen (Horvath) Lein. She was formerly married to Charles “Chuck” Gagner for 32 years.
Survivors include her children, Dana Gagner of Fort Atkinson, Gary (Debbie) Gagner of Deerfield, Neal Gagner of Blanchardville, Rene’ (Renee Schumacher) Gagner of Mount Horeb, Char (Dave) Paulson of New Glarus, Myles ( Jennie) Gagner of Oregon; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank (Rosemary) Lein of Watertown; her sister, Veronica Keopp of Mtn. Home, Ark.; sister-in-law, Gerri Lein of Montello; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Wayne Gagner; granddaughter, Carrie Gagner; brother, George Lein; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Koepp.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, August 6, 2018, AT ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. 6th St., Mount Horeb, with Father Chahm Gahng officiating. Burial will be at St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., on Monday at the church. The Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N 8th St., Mount Horeb, is serving the family.
(608) 437-5077