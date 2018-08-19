STOUGHTON—Selmer Duane Leikness, age 80, passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at St Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., with his wife and daughter at his side. He was born in Stoughton, Wis. on Dec. 23, 1937. He was the only son of Selmer and Buelah (Chase) Leikness. Duane attended Starr School for eight years and graduated from Stoughton High School, class of 1956. He was a member of Air National Guard for six years. Duane worked for the City of Stoughton on the Street Department for 10 years. He served for a short time on the Fire Department and was a police officer.
Duane enjoyed playing Santa Claus during the Christmas season for the community of Stoughton for a number of years, including riding atop a fire truck in the annual light parade. He drove semi-truck over the road for Baker Manufacturing from 1967 to 1969, and for Frito-Lay from June 1969 to June 1997, retiring after 28 years. He married Sara (Conway) Chase on March 17, 1977. Duane enjoyed spending time at his land near Westfield, Wis. His time there included fishing, fixing things, working in the woods, having visitors camp and having nightly bonfires. He enjoyed going on long drives, with no destination, but didn’t mind when he ended up at a casino.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sara; his daughter, Dawn (Rob) Lenio of Burnsville, Minn.; grandsons, Benjamin and Matthew; step-daughter, Rebecca Chase of Babbitt, Minn.; step-grandsons, Phillip Sugden of Virginia, Minn. and David Chase of Babbitt, Minn.; step-great-granddaughter, Olivia; his sisters-in-law, Ruth Kamps, Cora Ball and Marlene Conway, all of Brodhead, Wis., and Nancy Paffel of Beloit, Wis.; his cousins, Herbert and Joan Nicholls of Green Lake, Wis. and Tom and Marylou Nicholls of Fifield, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his teenage son, Daniel Duane Leikness (Nov. 12, 1997).
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at STOUGHTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 535 Lincoln Ave., with the Rev. Cathy Christman presiding. A luncheon at church will follow the service on Thursday. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
