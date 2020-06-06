× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON – Roger Leikness, age 76, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center due to complications from lung cancer. He was born on March 9, 1944, in Stoughton, the son of Conrad and Selma Leikness. Roger was a lifelong resident of Stoughton, attending Stoughton High School. He enjoyed playing cards, including pinochle, euchre and dirty clubs, playing guitar, pool leagues, trap shooting, hunting, long drives in the country and spending time with his family. Roger was employed in numerous occupations, most notably as a produce manager at Tom’s IGA in Stoughton and as the owner of a roofing company.

He is survived by two children, Jerry (Linda) Leikness of Stoughton and David Leikness of Stoughton; the mother of his children, Jean Waag of Stoughton; two grandchildren, Jayden Leikness and Matthew Leikness; two sisters and a brother, Carol Vike of Janesville, Janice Schnack of Stoughton and David (Phyllis) Leikness of Stoughton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gerald Leikness, and six sisters, Jane Kalish, Arlene Gulseth, Sonya Olsen, Leona Suchomel, Paula Merchant and Lorraine Anderson.

Special mention to the following family caregivers for their care and compassion for Roger: son, David Leikness, brother, David Leikness, and nephew, Larry Seely.

No services are being held at this time.

