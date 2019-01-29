FALL RIVER - Roxanne J. Leik, age 82, died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the Remembrance Home Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, after an extended illness. She was born on July 15, 1936, in Madison, S.D., to Bert and Orpha (Curtis) Cummings. Roxanne graduated from Green Bay West High School and Green Bay Vocational School. She was married to Russel Leik on Aug. 21, 1965, in Green Bay.
She was employed for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections as a secretary, and later for the Wausau and Sun Prairie Police Departments.
Survivors include her husband, of Fall River; two daughters, Elizabeth (William) Freund of Wausau and Cheryl Leik of Mount Horeb; one son, Wayne of Fall River; a grandson, Nicholas Freund of Wausau; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Dale, Darald and Emery; and one sister, Beverly Wiser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Garret Kau will officiate. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul of Columbus or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.