PLATTEVILLE—Keith A. Leighty, age 93, of Platteville, died on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Orchard Manor, in Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at ST. MARY’S CATHOHURCH, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 42, and VFW Post 5274. Friends may call on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Keith A. Leighty Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

