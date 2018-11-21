BEAVER DAM—Richard J. “Rick” Leifer Jr., age 73, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born on Nov. 19, 1944, in Santa Cruz, Calif., the son of Richard J. and Bertha M. Fiore Leifer Sr. He was a graduate of UW-Madison. Rick was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Greenland.
He worked for the United States Forestry Department and later was a computer programmer for Bonnaville Power in Portland, Ore. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the VFW in Beaver Dam, and the National Rifleman’s Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. Rick led an adventurous life, which involved being a smoke jumper out west, fighting forest fires. He was a truly unique person and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his sister, Pamala (John) Albert of Mesa, Ariz; his brother, Gregory “Greg” (Kathy) Leifer of Fond du Lac; his former wife, Marion Leifer of Great Falls, Mont.; three nieces: Beth, Caite and Abi; his nephew Chris; and his dog, Willow. He is preceded in death by his parents.
At Rick’s request cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ducks Unlimited or Pheasant Forever is appreciated. Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com.”(920) 921-4420