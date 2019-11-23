MADISON - Frederick Otto Leidel, age 102, died on Friday Sept. 20, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 3, 1916, to Alma and Otto Frederick Leidel. Fred grew up during the Great Depression, and, as a result of his father looking for work, he went to high schools in Wauwatosa, Janesville, and Oshkosh, finally graduating from Madison East High School in February of 1935.
As a result of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s recovery programs, and an undergraduate instructorship in engineering drawing, he was able to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June 1940. Fred worked for the Hamilton Standard Propeller Division of United Aircraft Corporation during World War II, designing propeller blades for such aircrafts as the P-51 Mustang and the B-17 and B-29 bombers. After World War II, he worked for the University of Wisconsin-Madison as Professor of Engineering Drawing and Descriptive Geometry, and Associate Dean of Engineering-Freshmen. He won the Benjamin Smith Reynolds award and stipend for excellence in teaching in 1979. He retired as Dean Emeritus in 1982.
Fred became a Mason in 1944 and was Master of Hiram Lodge No. 50 in 1957. He was Master of Doric Lodge No. 356 in 1992. He joined Starlite Chapter No. 356, Order of the Eastern Star, and was Grand Warden in 1994-95. He was currently chaplain in both lodge and star.
Fred married Dorothy Elisabeth Mason in 1940. They had two children, James Michael and Linda Kathleen. Dorothy died of breast cancer in 1960. He then married Margarette Lerum in 1964. She had three sons, Dennis, Russell and James. Margarette died in 2007. With his wife Dorothy, he was active in Lakeview Moravian Church. With his wife Margarette, and up unto his death, he was active in Lake Edge Lutheran Church.
Fred is survived by his son, James (Alice) Leidel; daughter, Linda Trowbridge; stepson, Russell (Jeanne) Lerum; granddaughters, Sara Kunkel (Gary) and Stacy Leidel (Ross Edwards); step-granddaughters, Elyse Lerum (Yier Shi) and Carla Webb; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Kunkel, Emily Kunkel, Eva Edwards and Will Edwards; step-great-grandsons, Treysen Shi and Myles Shi; stepdaughters-in-law, Sally Lerum (James) and Nancy Lerum (Dennis); and special friend, Jonie Fobes. He was preceded in death by his stepsons, Dennis and James Lerum; and brother, Donald Leidel.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, followed by a Masonic ceremony at 6 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.