RIVERSIDE, Calif.—James R. Leichtenberg, age 82, of Riverside, Calif., passed away on Oct. 26, 2018. He was born in Madison, Wis. on April 1, 1936. He earned his B.S. degree at the University of Wisconsin, and a masters degree at Cal State. He was a teacher at Central Middle School in Riverside for 35 years. Jim was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Andrew Newman Center since 1967. Jim enjoyed reading, gardening, fishing, puzzles, sports, travel and the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Germaine; his daughter, Jill (Ben) Mattingly; his brother, Jack (Joyce) Leichtenberg; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five nieces; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jackie (Joe) Bagnasco; his parents, John and Nona; his sister, Gloria; and four young nephews, Mike, Andrew, Bret and Bart.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Dec. 21, 2018, at 1 p.m. at RIVERSIDE NATIONAL CEMETERY. A reception will follow. Arrangements by Preston and Simons Mortuary, Riverside.