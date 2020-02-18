Lehnherr, Patricia Louise "Pat"

MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE - Patricia Louise "Pat" Lehnherr, age 82, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home in Cottage Grove.

Pat was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Madison, to Martin and Mary (McClosky) Kraak. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1955. After graduating, Pat worked for Mautz Paint and Varnish in the IBM department.

On Dec. 30, 1960, Pat married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Lehnherr. Pat and Dick were married for 57 years until Dick passed away on Sept. 3, 2017. Pat always said she was unlucky, but her luck changed on the day she married Dick. Together they had one son, Jeffrey Allen Lehnherr.

In 1972, Dick and Pat started Badger Concrete Construction until retiring in 2001. In 2003, they moved into their new home in Cottage Grove. Pat loved to spend time reading books, watching television, and talking on the telephone. Pat also enjoyed going to her son's cottage in St. Germain. Pat was a member of the Madison Vintage Auto Club where she met so many great people and friends. Pat also enjoyed movies, especially action, mystery and horror films. Pat enjoyed spending time with her "granddogs", Buddy, Jackie, Teddy and Meko. Pat always enjoyed getting her hair done every Friday at Ryan's Hair Salon where she met so many friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}