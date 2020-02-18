Lehnherr, Patricia Louise "Pat"

MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE - Patricia Louise "Pat" Lehnherr, age 82, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home in Cottage Grove.
Pat was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Madison, to Martin and Mary (McClosky) Kraak. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1955. After graduating, Pat worked for Mautz Paint and Varnish in the IBM department.
On Dec. 30, 1960, Pat married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Lehnherr. Pat and Dick were married for 57 years until Dick passed away on Sept. 3, 2017. Pat always said she was unlucky, but her luck changed on the day she married Dick. Together they had one son, Jeffrey Allen Lehnherr.
In 1972, Dick and Pat started Badger Concrete Construction until retiring in 2001. In 2003, they moved into their new home in Cottage Grove. Pat loved to spend time reading books, watching television, and talking on the telephone. Pat also enjoyed going to her son's cottage in St. Germain. Pat was a member of the Madison Vintage Auto Club where she met so many great people and friends. Pat also enjoyed movies, especially action, mystery and horror films. Pat enjoyed spending time with her "granddogs", Buddy, Jackie, Teddy and Meko. Pat always enjoyed getting her hair done every Friday at Ryan's Hair Salon where she met so many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Pat is survived by her son, Jeffrey the love of her life who has taken care of her since Dick passed away; and her two "granddogs" Teddy and Meko. Pat is further survived by her sister, Claudette (Gary) Goth of Mt. View, Calif.; her niece, Jodi Bone of North Carolina; and her son's best friend who she treated just like a daughter, Patty Kearns Tucker and her two boys, Alex and Jackson, along with the Kearns family.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Lee Fugate; her husband, Dick, her in-laws, Leota and Herman Lehnherr; sister, Marilyn; niece, Paulette Berg; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Lehnherr and Kenny Steinman.
Pat's generous caring ways and sense of humor will live on in our hearts. Pat will be greatly missed. In keeping with Pat's wishes there will be no memorial service.
Special thanks to Pat's doctor, Sarah Lowrey from the Wildwood Clinic Cottage Grove and the wonderful staff at SSM Home Hospice Care as well as Kelly from Senior Helpers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Pat's name to Dane County Humane Society or to the Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420