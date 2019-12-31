Lehmann, Richard James “Dick”

MADISON - Richard James “Dick” Lehmann started his journey home to his Savior on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Villa at Middleton Village. He was 80 years old. Richard was the second of six sons born to Rev. E.F. Hy. and Martha C. (Horn) Lehmann. Dick was born on April 21, 1939, in Beatrice, Neb. He graduated from Prentice High School in Prentice, Wis.
Dick worked at numerous service station/garages throughout his automotive career throughout the Madison area. He started his career in sales and repair of Honda motorcycles at Klein-Dickert Co. on Regent Street, where he worked for eighteen years. He then moved to automobile sales at Anderson-McKinley in Stoughton, Wis. Then onto Engelhart Sport Center, John Erickson Chevrolet in Verona, and then Don Miller in Madison. His last, and one of his favorites, was at Schmidt Auto Salvage in Middleton, Wis.
For several years, Dick was a member of the Chapter H Goldwing Road Riders Association. He and his wife traveled over most of this United States on their “Wing.” Over the years, he made more friends than he can count and thoroughly enjoyed their friendship and company.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth E. Lehmann. They would have enjoyed their 60th Wedding Anniversary in May 2020. He is further survived by a daughter, Lorrie, Sanford, Fla.; Michael of Lone Rock, Wis.; and Todd of Madison. Also included in his beloved family are four grandchildren, Florine (Austin) Roesch, Lancaster, Alexis (Chris) Davall of North Carolina, Tyler (Raeanne) New Glarus, and Jamie of Lone Rock; and great-grandchild, Blake Roesch of Lancaster.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Cress Center, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406