Lehmann, Richard James “Dick”

MADISON - Richard James “Dick” Lehmann started his journey home to his Savior on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Villa at Middleton Village. He was 80 years old. Richard was the second of six sons born to Rev. E.F. Hy. and Martha C. (Horn) Lehmann. Dick was born on April 21, 1939, in Beatrice, Neb. He graduated from Prentice High School in Prentice, Wis.

Dick worked at numerous service station/garages throughout his automotive career throughout the Madison area. He started his career in sales and repair of Honda motorcycles at Klein-Dickert Co. on Regent Street, where he worked for eighteen years. He then moved to automobile sales at Anderson-McKinley in Stoughton, Wis. Then onto Engelhart Sport Center, John Erickson Chevrolet in Verona, and then Don Miller in Madison. His last, and one of his favorites, was at Schmidt Auto Salvage in Middleton, Wis.

For several years, Dick was a member of the Chapter H Goldwing Road Riders Association. He and his wife traveled over most of this United States on their “Wing.” Over the years, he made more friends than he can count and thoroughly enjoyed their friendship and company.