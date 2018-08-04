MIDDLETON -Richard A. “Dick” Lehmann, age 77, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease on July 29, 2018, at Heritage Memory Care, Middleton. The son of Philip and Kathryn Lehmann, Dick was raised in Elm Grove, graduated from Brookfield Central High School, and attended UW-Madison, where he received a degree in urban and regional planning, and graduated from the UW Law School.
Dick had a state wide practice specializing in land use and planning. He frequently lectured at planning seminars and led training sessions in Wisconsin and nationally. At retirement in 2011, Dick was a full partner at Boardman law firm in Madison, where a bust of his great-great-great-grandfather, Abraham Van Vechten, graced his desk. Van Vechten, born in 1762, was a famous lawyer and legislator in New York, who is still celebrated there as “father of the Bar of the State of New York.”
Dick was an avid runner who trained for marathons by running with friends around Lake Mendota on weekends, and often ran from Middleton to his office downtown with Josh, his beloved golden retriever, alongside. Dick also discovered the joys of cross-country skiing, sculling with members of the Lake Mendota Rowing Club, and bicycling around the lake and through Madison’s many neighborhoods.
He married Richelle (Lisse) Lehmann in 1999. They shared many trips and adventures, and had great fun tooling around in a classic 1959 Willys Jeepster that Dick just had to have!
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Chuck Harle. He is survived by his wife, Richelle; four Lisse children; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jean; his former wives, Lois and Violet; and a huge circle of friends and acquaintances whose lives he touched over the years.
The family thanks Dicks’ caregivers at Heritage Middleton and Agrace HospiceCare, who provided comfort and compassion during his final days.
There will be no funeral service. A celebration of Dick’s life is planned and will be announced at a later date. Memorials in his name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
Richard Lehmann’s joyous laugh, like no other, is already greatly missed!