MADISON - Mary Elizabeth Lehman, age 31, of Madison passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born in Nuremberg, Germany to Sebastian Lehman and Heidi Miess-Gladding on April 19, 1987.
She was a beautiful person who will be remembered for her nurturing nature, her sense of humor, and her strength. She lived bravely with health conditions which ultimately led to her leaving this world too soon.
She leaves behind her loving parents, Heidi Miess-Gladding and Bryan Gladding; and Sebastian and Carrie Lehman; and her beloved siblings, Jessica Kelsheimer, Ryan Lehman, Larissa, Andrea, and Brenna Gladding. She was deeply loved by her grandparents, Marilyn and Peter Miess, Patricia Lehman, Chic and Kate Gladding, Lora Lee Fry and Mike DiLoreto, and Tony and Gail Gladding-Pullara; aunts and uncles, Kelly Miess (Susan Morrison), Steve Miess, Rachel Lehman Groessel (Joe), Charles Lehman (Roseanne), Jocelyn Pinkerton, Ben Lehman, Naomi Czyscon (Mike), Asaph Lehman (Mariah), and Jeff Meyer; her beloved, Blaze Wittig; and many cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mary and Warren Lehman.
A memorial service will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, on March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Haven North Bay Lodge.