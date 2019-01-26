MADISON - Jeanine L. Legray, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. She was born on Feb. 8, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Marie (Schwoegler) Harris. Jeanine graduated from Edgewood High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Terrance LeGray in 1960. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before Terry's passing in 2010.
Jeanine worked for the State of Wisconsin as a financial specialist for many years before her retirement. She was a huge Packers fan and an animal lover.
Jeanine is survived by her sister, Char (Ron) Skram and several nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Rolland Harris.
A graveside service will be held at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
In place of flowers, memorials in Jeanine's name may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.