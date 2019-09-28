FT. MYERS / VERONA - Emilie Mae Legler (Offerdahl), age 88, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers, Fla. She was born on Feb. 20, 1931, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Fern and Jurgen Offerdahl.
Emilie grew up in the town of Oregon, Wis. She married Norman Legler, and they raised nine children together on a farm near Verona. She was one of the hardest working women we knew, and went above and beyond in everything she did. Among many of her passions was a love of flowers and gardening. Upon her retirement, she decided to move to Florida where she enjoyed tending to her yard and gardens all year long.
Emilie was always consistent in her unconditional love and support of her family and friends. May she be remembered with fond memories, and may she rest in peace.
Emilie is survived by seven children, Randy (Joanne), Brenda Cullen, Steve (Carlos), Jeff (Terry), Roger (Jeri Lynn), Cindy Hefty (John)(nighty night momsie), David (Barb); her sister, Patsy Kleven (Don); 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Michael and Gary; two brothers, Jack and Junior; and her children's father, Norman.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 5, at the Montross Town Hall in Paoli from 2 - 5:00 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Emilie Legler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.