MADISON—Esther (nee Gerlovin) Lefevre, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Dr. Esther Riva Lefevre passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Esther attended High School in Montreal and obtained a PhD from McGill University.
She was a clinical psychologist who dedicated her life to her chosen field. Her career included a private practice in Montreal, teaching at Concordia University, a weekly radio show, a practice at Dean Clinic, Sun Prairie. Esther helped hundreds of people with her wit, candor, empathy and honesty. She was especially passionate about helping young people, working at juvenile facilities and as a sought-after trial psychologist for cases involving children. Her particular blend of humor and intelligence made her a bright light and her wisdom will be missed by all who sought it.
She is survived by daughters, (Rachelle, Yael); step-daughters, (Miriam, Tova); grandson; sister, (Cynthia); nieces and nephews.
The presence of Esther’s former colleagues and close friends, as well as close friends of the family are requested at the service, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. at 4 p.m.
Donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness can be made in her name at https://ifundraise.nami.org/campaign/estherlefevre. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
