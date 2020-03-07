LeFevour-Fields, Patricia Ann

MADISON, Wis./CHICAGO, Ill. — Patricia Ann LeFevour-Fields, age 70, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on March 9, 1949, to Joseph and Doris LeFevour. Pat made Madison her home after moving there to attend Edgewood College and went on to make a tremendous impact on her community through childcare initiatives and advocacy and case management for individuals with disabilities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pat is survived by her beloved sons, Eaamon Fields (Roxane Zander) and John Fields (Nicole Salazar), as well as her grandchildren Christopher, Emanuel, Calysta, Jovanni and Jacela. She is further survived by other relatives and an abundance of friends. She was preceeded in death by her daughter, Sarah Marie Fields and brothers Michael and Steven LeFevour.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Lyric Apartments, located at 1010 E. Washington Avenue, Madison, Wis., 53703 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m on the 11th floor.

Flowers can be sent to The Fields Family located at 5009 Oak Valley Drive, Madison, WI 53704.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lefevour-Fields as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.